Govt to provide AI infrastructure, GPUs to universities for skilling

The government would provide graphics processing units (GPUs), indigenous datasets and other artificial intelligence (AI) tools to students across 500 universities in India, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

These tools and GPUs would be provided to universities like it was done in case of semiconductor electrical discharge machining to more than 300 universities across India, he said.

To train students in AI, the government is working with universities to finalise the curriculum, he said.

“We will provide AI infrastructure where students can get very good training in AI opportunities,” Vaishnaw said.

The government will also take up major research programmes under the IndiaAI Mission, he said. Vaishnaw said that the upcoming AI Impact Summit, scheduled to be held between February 16 and February 20 in New Delhi, would be the world’s largest AI event with over 100,000 participants. Over the next six months, the government would also look to launch the second phase of the IndiaAI Mission, said Vaishnaw, adding that the AI Impact Summit could see a doubling of the nearly $70 billion investment announced by companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft over the past two years. Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, S Krishnan, said that the AI Impact Summit could have as many as 10 tangible outcomes during the five-day event.