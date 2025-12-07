Home / Industry / News / No new coal power capacity beyond 2035, says power ministry secretary

No new coal power capacity beyond 2035, says power ministry secretary

India this year proposed increasing its coal power capacity by 46% from the current 210 GW while doubling its non-fossil fuel capacity of 500 GW by 2030

coal mines
India's coal-fired generation, which typically accounts for about 75 per cent of electricity output, has fallen on an annual basis in seven of the 11 months this year, the most since 2020 as temperate weather reduced cooling demand.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 5:13 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
India does not have any immediate plans to add coal power generation capacity beyond 2035, a top power ministry official said on Sunday. 
"India wants to secure its energy requirements," Pankaj Agarwal, secretary at the power ministry told Reuters on the sidelines of a power ministry event. "As on 2035, we want to have a coal capacity of 307 gigawatts." 
He said it would be "premature to say what we want to do beyond 2035". 
India this year proposed increasing its coal power capacity by 46 per cent from the current 210 GW while doubling its non-fossil fuel capacity of 500 GW by 2030. Agarwal said the coal power plans are in line with the country's energy requirements. 
India, facing grid challenges due to the integration of surplus clean energy into the grid, has curbed power output for most months this year. 
Agarwal said the country may take a call on adding more coal capacity after taking three years to understand how power demand is growing and the speed of integration of clean energy into the grid. 
India should also evaluate grid challenges and the cost of storing excess clean energy in batteries and sending it to the grid before taking decisions on adding more coal capacity beyond 2035, he said. 
India's coal-fired generation, which typically accounts for about 75 per cent of electricity output, has fallen on an annual basis in seven of the 11 months this year, the most since 2020 as temperate weather reduced cooling demand. 
Still, several Indian utilities are signing long-term contracts with coal-fired power generators to meet a projected surge in evening demand.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Corteva ramps up biologicals push in India amid rising climate pressures

Centre denies issuing advisory to halt new clean energy financing

Multiplex Association of India flags concerns over Netflix-Warner Bros deal

India's EPC sector to create over 25 million jobs by 2030: Report

Premium

RBI's 25-bps repo rate cut may revive housing demand as EMIs ease

Topics :Industry NewsCoal Coal mines

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story