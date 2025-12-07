Corteva ramps up biologicals push in India amid rising climate pressures

US agriculture major Corteva Agriscience is accelerating its biologicals push in India, focusing on biocontrols and biostimulants as natural crop protection solutions gain traction amid mounting climate pressures and pest resistance challenges, a top company official has said.

The company sees India as a critical market for biologicals, given the government support for natural farming and gene-editing technologies, Corteva president, Asia-Pacific, Brook Cunningham told PTI during her India visit.

"Biocontrols are what farmers need most. No one has solved this at scale yet," Cunningham said, adding that the company is investing heavily in microbial solutions that either attack pests directly or boost plant defences.

The shift toward biologicals is being accelerated by climate change, which is enabling faster pest movement and increasing stress from drought, flooding, and heat. Biostimulants, products that strengthen plants from the soil up, are emerging as crucial tools for Indian farmers. "It's not a trade-off with chemistry; it's an integrated pest management," Cunningham said, noting that chemical solutions still prevent 80 per cent losses in fruits and 50 per cent in vegetables. The company views biologicals as complementary to traditional crop protection, addressing the dual challenges of pest resistance and environmental sustainability. For India, where farmers feed 1.4 billion people on just 2.4 per cent of global agricultural land, biologicals are viewed as essential to achieving food security and export ambitions.

While Brazil currently leads in biological adoption due to intense pest pressure, India presents unique opportunities. The government's push for natural farming and support for gene editing technologies position the country to deploy cutting-edge innovations across seeds, crop protection, and biologicals. "India is at an inflection point to feed and fuel the world," Cunningham said, adding that the country's 150 million small farmers, mostly cultivating less than two hectares, stand to benefit significantly from biological solutions that can boost yields by 15-20 per cent on average for farmers with 0.3 hectares. The company, with revenues of Rs 1,500-2,000 crore in India, sees the country as critical to meeting its USD 4.1 billion operating EBITDA target for 2026. India is Corteva's largest seed market in Asia-Pacific, a region that accounts for approximately 10 per cent of the company's global revenue.

On R&D and partnerships, Cunningham said Corteva invests 8 per cent of revenue back into research and development across crop protection and seeds, or about USD 1.4 billion annually, roughly USD 4 million a day. The company is using AI to speed up and reduce costs in developing new biological technologies. The company, which has been in India since 1972, operates two major research hubs in Telangana, driving what Cunningham called "world-class technology" to Indian farmers. To accelerate biological adoption, Corteva is partnering with local innovators through distribution agreements, joint R&D, equity investments and joint ventures. "We can't innovate alone despite USD 1 billion-plus R&D, so we're partnering with local innovators for expertise, regulatory know-how, and manufacturing," Cunningham said.

However, regulatory hurdles remain a significant challenge. India's Fertiliser Control Order approvals have been slow compared to faster processes in markets like Australia. "Lack of globally harmonised regulations is a major challenge. We need science-backed, data-driven, predictable frameworks. Unpredictable or non-science-based decisions hinder our ability to justify R&D investment," Cunningham said. The company advocates for regulations that balance attracting investment with protecting farmers and local innovation, working with governments and regulators across its 17 Asia-Pacific markets to establish consistent frameworks. Corteva's biological strategy is part of its broader integrated pest management approach. The company has introduced climate-resilient hybrids in corn and mustard and plays major roles in rice and millets. In crop protection, it offers both traditional chemistry and biologicals to combat resistance and help farmers grow more with less.

The company projects that its innovations can boost farmer incomes by 20-30 per cent without raising costs. "The 'pie' of benefits, like yield gains, is divided so all parties gain. Without that, the math doesn't work for growers or us," Cunningham said. Cunningham, who took charge of the Asia-Pacific region in June after joining Corteva in late 2022, said she has spent much of her first six months travelling across India. "It's a pivotal time for technology. With another 2 billion people expected on the planet in the next 25 years, plus climate change and pest resistance, technology is the only solution," said Cunningham, who spent 15 years in investment banking before moving to agriculture.