Office space absorption rises 14% in second quarter over top 7 cities: JLL

Net absorption of office space rose 14 per cent annually during July-September period across seven major cities on better demand, according to JLL.

Real estate consultant JLL's latest data showed that the net absorption of office space stood at 12.16 million square feet in the third quarter of this fiscal year as against 10.69 million square feet in the year-ago period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Net absorption is calculated as the new floor space occupied less floor space vacated.

According to the data, the net absorption of office space in Bengaluru increased to 4.14 million square feet during July-September from 2.38 million square feet in the corresponding period of the previous year.