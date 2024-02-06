On Paytm crisis, startup founders write to PM, RBI to review curbs: Report

Founders fear impact on India's image The letter, signed by business leaders, including Rajesh Magow of MakeMyTrip, Murugavel Janakiraman of Bharat Matrimony, and Deepak Shenoy of CapitalMind, among others, also urged to consider the impact of the incident on India's image as a business friendly-nation.
Notably, the letter's failure to grab wider support from the startup ecosystem was attributed to not wanting to rub the central bank in the wrong way.
What is RBI action against Paytm Payments Bank? Last Wednesday, the RBI prohibited Paytm Payments Bank from accepting further deposits, crediting any transactions on customer accounts, digital wallets, etc, beyond February 29, sending shockwaves across the startup ecosystem.
READ: Jio Financial Services denies being in talks to acquire Paytm's wallet biz
Paytm refuses ED action against CEO On Monday, Paytm refuted a news report that its parent company, One97 Communications or founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, is facing any Enforcement Directorate action for money laundering.
(With agency inputs)