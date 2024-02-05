Govt puts Vedanta Group's mega fab unit proposal on the back burner

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
A Vedanta spokesperson said, “Vedanta is fully committed to its semiconductor fab project. We have a team of global experts and have redoubled our efforts to fulfil our government’s vision of making India an electronic manufacturing hub, where it plays a pivotal role in the global semi-conductor supply chain.” Even Foxconn, in its public statement after its break up with Vedanta, had said that it would continue to try and set up a fab plant in India. There have been discussions with the government for a possible compound fab unit.
However, asked whether any actual proposal is on the table, Chandrasekhar clarified, “Foxconn is in a packaging proposal with a partner. But on compound fab, they have not talked to us and there is no application on the table.”
Chandrasekhar added that the government has a proposal for a large and credible fab plant which will be announced shortly, and another one is in the pipeline. It is also considering proposals for three compound semiconductor plants and three packaging (OSAT) proposals as well.
In the interim Budget the government has earmarked over Rs 6,000 crore for the semicon subsidy scheme in FY25. Chandrasekhar said that prima facie, this amount may not be enough as some big projects could be announced this year. The ministry could go back and ask for more from the $10 billion earmarked under the Semicon India Programme.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.