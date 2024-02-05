Govt puts Vedanta Group's mega fab unit proposal on the back burner

The government has put Vedanta Group’s proposal for setting up the much-touted mega semiconductor fab plant on the back burner due to the company’s inability to rope in a technology partner.

Instead, it is considering two new fab proposals, one of which is “very credible” and another, which is also on the pipeline. However, their names have not been disclosed. The vedanta Group’s joint venture (JV) with leading technology service provider, Foxconn, fell through last year.



When asked about the fate of Vedanta’s mega fab proposal, the minister of state for electronics and information technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said: “They (Vedanta) have not submitted any new proposal after the Vedanta -Foxconn breakup. They submitted another proposal but they have not pushed it and we do not consider it a serious proposal, as they do not have a technology partner.” Summing up the progress and the problems in the government’s tryst with semi conductors after the Semicon policy was announced, Chandrasekhar said: “After the hiccups in the first one to one-and-a-half years, mainly because of the Vedanta proposal and the extraordinary time we spent on that, hoping it will come to fruition, certainly after the Micron plant was approved and has gone into implementation mode, it has given a significant uptick to new proposals that are coming up.”