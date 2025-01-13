Over 20 energy ministers, 90 CEOs to attend IEW 2025: Petroleum Secretary

Billed by the government as an "all-energy" conclave, the upcoming India Energy Week (IEW) is set to see the participation of 20+ foreign energy ministers, 30 ambassadors, and 80–90 energy sector CEOs, Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain said on Monday. More than 2,700 technical papers will be presented across 100 strategic and technical sessions at the mega event from February 11–14, Jain said at a briefing. The winners of the technical papers presentation, selected from nearly 3,000 submissions, will have the opportunity to present their groundbreaking solutions, he added. Battery storage, 2nd and 3rd generation biofuels, green ammonia, and green hydrogen will be in focus. The inclusion of 20 thematic categories this year, compared to 18 in 2024, highlights a broader focus on cutting-edge issues such as artificial intelligence, digitalisation, and maritime decarbonisation.

Held in Bengaluru and Goa in the past two years, the third edition of IEW will take place in Delhi. The event space has expanded to 28,000 sq metres this year, allowing for the exhibition of vehicles, technologies, and equipment related to the energy space.

The government hopes the event will further cement India as a key policy driver in energy on the global stage, as opposed to merely being a large buyer of energy. IEW will also host a ministerial session on clean cooking, involving energy ministers from a large number of countries.

Multi-pronged focus

Also Read

IEW 2025 incorporates seven key strategic themes: Collaboration, Resilience, Transition, Capacity, Digital Frontiers, Innovation, and Leadership, with greater emphasis on pragmatic solutions for decarbonisation, energy equity, and low-carbon economies.

IEW 2025 will host high-impact conferences and roundtables to advance India’s energy transition and improve ecosystem efficiencies. Key events include the International Conference of Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Boards 2025 by PNGRB, a session on the Decarbonisation of India’s Transport moderated by Bloomberg, and a roundtable on AI for Energy moderated by S&P Global Commodities, solidifying IEW 2025 as a hub for actionable insights, transformative innovation, and strategic partnerships in the global energy landscape.

In line with India’s commitment to fostering a thriving startup ecosystem and promoting innovation, IEW 2025 will host the Avinya Energy Startup Challenge 2.0.