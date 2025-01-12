Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Adani announces Rs 65K cr investment in energy projects in Chhattisgarh

Adani met Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the latter's official residence in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur

Gautam Adani, Adani
Adani also assured the state government of a Rs 10,000 crore impetus over the next four years to support initiatives. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Raipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
Industrialist Gautam Adani on Sunday called on Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and announced an investment of Rs 65,000 crore in the Adani Group's energy and cement projects in the state, officials said.

Adani met Sai at the latter's official residence in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, a statement issued by the state's public relations department said.

During the meeting, Adani announced a planned investment of Rs 60,000 crore to expand the group's power plants in Raipur, Korba and Raigarh in the state. This expansion will enhance Chhattisgarh's total power generation capacity by an additional 6,120 MW, the statement said.

Additionally, the Adani Group chairman also committed Rs 5,000 crore for the development and expansion of the group's cement plants in the state, it said.

On the advice of the CM, Adani also assured the state government of a Rs 10,000 crore impetus over the next four years to support initiatives in education, healthcare, skill development and tourism under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and beyond from the Adani Group, the statement said.

The meeting also explored potential collaborations in manufacturing defence-related equipment and establishing data centres as well as a Global Capability Centre in Chhattisgarh, it said.

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

