Passengers may exit from departure gate; BCAS issues new airport guidelines

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has introduced fresh guidelines allowing passengers to disembark from aircraft via airport departure gates in case of prolonged flight delays after boarding. This move aims to address increasing instances of congestion and flight delays, preventing passengers from being stranded inside aircraft for extended periods. BCAS Director General Zulfiquar Hasan announced the issuance of the guidelines to airlines and airport operators on March 30, which are now in effect, according to a report by PTI.

Under these new directives, passengers facing long flight delays or emergencies after boarding will have the option to exit through the departure gate of the airport concerned.

Airport operators must facilitate the necessary infrastructure, including screening arrangements, to implement these guidelines. However, the decision to deboard passengers will rest with airlines and relevant security agencies.

Hasan emphasised that these guidelines aim to minimise passenger inconvenience, ensuring they do not endure extended stays onboard after boarding.

Speaking at the 38th Raising Day of the BCAS, Hasan addressed concerns regarding airport congestion, stressing the agency's commitment to combatting this issue. He mentioned the development of optimum standards and tools to tackle congestion, including the implementation of smart security lanes at airports to enhance passenger experience.

Moreover, Hasan highlighted plans to introduce full-body scanners at Bangalore airport this month, with subsequent deployment at airports witnessing annual passenger traffic exceeding five million. These measures are part of broader efforts by BCAS and other authorities to manage congestion amid rising air traffic.

Earlier penalties imposed by BCAS on IndiGo and Mumbai airport operator MIAL serve as reminders of the consequences of operational lapses. The fines totalling Rs 1.80 crore were levied following an incident where passengers disembarked from an IndiGo flight onto the airport tarmac, triggering concerns over safety protocols.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had directed Mumbai Airport to cancel a certain percentage of flights as they were facing delays due to congestion, in February. The directive led to a reduction in flight delays, and airlines have reportedly cancelled about 200 flights per week since then.