Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Penetration of electric vehicles growing across segments in auto industry

Penetration of electric vehicles growing across segments in auto industry

Tata Motors reported a penetration of 12.05 per cent, down from 12.61 per cent last year, while JSW-MG Motors surged to 33.77 per cent, up from 23.75 per cent

electric vehicle
Sohini Das
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 10:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Electric vehicle penetration is growing across segments in the auto industry.  Hero MotoCorp’s EV sales were at 0.74 per cent of total sales from January to August in 2024, while Bajaj Auto’s share jumped from 4.04 per cent in 2023 to 8.32 per cent so far in 2024. Mahindra dominated the passenger 3W market with 96.75 per cent EV penetration, and Bajaj increased from 1.21 per cent to 7.7 per cent. EV reach among PVs rose slightly from 2.27 per cent to 2.39 per cent. Tata Motors reported a penetration of 12.05 per cent, down from 12.61 per cent last year, while JSW-MG Motors surged to 33.77 per cent, up from 23.75 per cent. 

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tata Motors taps used car market to boost electric vehicle resale, exchange

Revolt Motors launches RV1 at Rs 84,990, heats up e-bike competition

Tata Motors, JLR to make EVs in India for the world: Chandrasekaran

Tata Motors dips 3% on heavy volumes; stock down 13% so far in September

India becomes top source of vehicle imports for South Africa's auto sector

Topics :Auto industryElectric VehiclesHero MotoCorp

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story