Trai excludes OTTs like WhatsApp, Telegram from licensing regime overhaul

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has excluded communication over-the-top (OTT) services such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Telegram from its new recommendations on authorisation or licensing regimes.

As part of the overhaul of the existing telecom service licensing regime, Trai on Wednesday unveiled detailed recommendations, which does not mention OTTs.

Tech and startup industry bodies have been at loggerheads with telecom operators on efforts to bring OTTs under a licensing regime which would have opened them up to taxation.

Instead, Trai has outlined three broad categories of authorisations - Main service authorisations, Auxiliary service authorisations, and Captive service authorisations, which will cover the gamut of telecom services in the country. The new service authorisation guideline is part of an overhaul of the licensing regime in line with the new Telecom Act, 2023.