IT firms expected to give average salary hikes of 5-8.5% in FY25: Experts

The average salary hike among India's top five (IT) firms will be in the 5-8.5 per cent range, experts have said, giving hope to employees who have endured layoffs and delayed hiring.

Employees may expect hikes of low-mid to higher single digits, they said. "We have been hearing that the average hikes among the top-tier firms will be around 7-8 per cent. Of course, the top performers will continue to see double-digit hikes ranging from 12-18 per cent," said Neeti Sharma, chief executive officer (CEO) of TeamLease Digital.

Even a moderate salary hike reflects the demand scenario in the IT industry. For comparison, the 12-month period ending June 2023 saw 12.4 per cent revenue growth and a compensation cost growth of 14.2 per cent. The 12-month period ending June 2022 saw 19.2 per cent revenue growth and a compensation cost growth of 24.3 per cent, according to data provided by Xpheno, which describes itself as a specialist staffing company.



“The collective of the top seven IT services companies registered a 3.4 per cent annual revenue growth in the quarter ending June 2024, compared to June 2023. Accordingly, the collective has controlled compensation costs with a 2.8 per cent annual growth for the same period," said Kamal Karanth, founder and CEO of Xpheno.

The good news is that there will be salary hikes but it is uncertain when they will be implemented, said experts. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT company, is only one in the industry to announce salary hikes this year. Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra are yet to do so.



Sharma said hikes could be moderate due to the higher salary increments companies gave in 2022. "In IT services, employee cost is the highest expense, so with business slowing companies will look at controlling this. But top performers will continue to get double-digit hikes,” she added.

TCS announced an average salary hike of 4.5-7 per cent for FY25, while giving top performers double-digit increments that were effective from April 1.

Most IT companies have said they will decide about hikes in the second quarter of FY25.

Srini Pallia, CEO of Wipro, said after the company Q1 results: “We have not decided when to give the salary hikes. We will decide this quarter but it will be in line with the market whenever we decide.” In FY24, salary hikes at Wipro were implemented in December.



Asked about hikes for FY25, Wipro said in a statement: "Wipro will be awarding merit salary increase (MSI) effective September 1, 2024, to our employees. This decision reaffirms our commitment to recognising and rewarding employee contributions. We are in the process of defining eligibility guidelines and performance-based increases. The revised compensation will reflect from the October payroll along with the arrears.”

Infosys has not commented on salary hikes yet. For FY24, the company announced a hike in November. During a media conference on Q1 FY25 results, Infosys' chief financial officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said: “As you would recall, we did our last wage hike in November last year. At this point in time – and every time we do a wage hike, we take multiple factors into account, right from inflation, when [was] the last time we did the wage hike, what is the peer practice, etc.”