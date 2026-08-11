PM Surya Ghar got 7.77 million applications, 4.19 million installations

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has received 7.77 million applications since its launch in February 2024, with 4.19 million rooftop solar systems installed as of August 5, 2026, according to data presented by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in the Rajya Sabha.

The installations have created a cumulative rooftop solar capacity of 14,894.95 MW and covered 5.04 million households. The Centre has released ₹28,390.50 crore as Central Financial Assistance under the scheme.

The 4.19 million installations account for about 54 per cent of the 7.77 million applications received nationally.

Scheme is demand-driven

The ministry said the scheme is a “demand-driven scheme” under which residential consumers with a grid-connected electricity connection from the local distribution company can apply through the national portal.

The figures were provided by Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik in response to a Rajya Sabha question on the response to rooftop solar installations under the scheme. Gujarat records highest installations Gujarat recorded the highest number of installations at 780,553, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 729,337 and Maharashtra at 711,190. Kerala had 315,129 installations, while Rajasthan recorded 283,051. Maharashtra received the highest number of applications at 1,459,943. Uttar Pradesh had 1,183,914 applications, while Gujarat received 1,178,459. Andhra Pradesh recorded 912,788 applications. Gujarat also had the highest installed capacity among the states at 2,924.99 MW, followed by Maharashtra at 2,608.12 MW and Uttar Pradesh at 2,456.15 MW. Kerala had 1,220.83 MW and Rajasthan 1,097.92 MW.

In terms of subsidy released, Gujarat received ₹57.11 billion, followed by Maharashtra at ₹51.39 billion and Uttar Pradesh at ₹48.43 billion. Kerala received ₹20.98 billion, while Rajasthan received ₹18.97 billion. Tamil Nadu had 88,133 installations from 106,266 applications, with 104,059 households covered and 320.24 MW of installed capacity. The subsidy released in the state stood at ₹5.89 billion. Uttarakhand recorded 98,443 installations from 143,406 applications, covering 98,807 households. Its installed capacity stood at 354.41 MW, with ₹7.69 billion released as subsidy. Chhattisgarh had 87,106 installations from 196,400 applications, while Telangana recorded 56,462 installations from 87,832 applications. Their installed capacities stood at 311.61 MW and 207.94 MW, respectively.