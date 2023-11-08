Pollution rising, India Inc gets into action to help employees breathe easy

As New Delhi and Mumbai grapple with air pollution, with the national capital’s air quality described as equivalent to smoking 25 to 40 cigarettes a day, corporate India is taking action so that their employees can breathe a little better.

Several companies are banking on pandemic-era flexible work schedules until the air clears, and many government and private firms are also offering incentives such as low-cost loans to employees investing in green technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs) and solar cookers.

NTPC, for instance, is reimbursing employees for buying air purifiers, EV chargers, domestic solar thermal water heaters, and solar cookers.

The country’s largest thermal power generator is also offering its 17,000 employees conveyance advances at subsidised interest rates for buying EVs.

The push for EVs has wider industry support.

BluSmart, the Gurugram-headquartered EV ride-sharing firm, is allowing employees to use its services at a subsidised rate. With AQI levels literally off the charts in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), the firm is also seeing an increase in the number of companies interested in transitioning to greener mobility alternatives and adopting its business-to-business offering, Blu for Business, which caters to corporate clients.

Anirudh Arun, co-founder and chief operating officer, BluSmart, says the company is keen to collaborate with policymakers and civil societies for the larger public welfare.

EVs are a solution to India’s rising air quality index (AQI) problem since they have “zero tailpipe emissions", agrees Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors (TaMo) Passenger Vehicles and Tata Motors Electric Mobility. “The deteriorating air quality in the NCR, Mumbai and several other cities across the country underscores the urgent need to accelerate EV adoption,” he says.

Companies have also woken up to the reality of rising air pollution impacting work.

“Extreme climate changes and freak weather conditions, like we are experiencing in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, are sure to have an adverse impact on the productivity of employees,” says MVP Kumar, geo head of operations, work dynamics, West Asia, JLL. “While it is difficult to quantify the cost of air pollution,” Kumar says the firm is taking necessary action to keep “our people safe, healthy and productive”.

The real estate services company has fitted the air ducts in its offices with UV lamps to irradiate microorganisms and has deployed air filters and sensors to monitor and improve air quality.

JLL, along with others such as beverages firm PepsiCo India and consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever (HUL), are also betting on air purifiers in their offices to maintain indoor air quality, and a hybrid culture that gives employees the flexibility to work from home during this time.

TaMo, too, requires employees to report to the office only twice a week.

Food delivery major Swiggy adds that it will distribute masks across its delivery fleet in Delhi-NCR. Its spokesperson says they are “actively encouraging our delivery partners to prioritise their safety and urging them to wear masks and stay well-hydrated during their deliveries”.

