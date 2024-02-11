Home / Industry / News / Powering up: India to surpass UK's current electricity demand in 3 years

Powering up: India to surpass UK's current electricity demand in 3 years

India remains heavily dependent on coal to meet its energy needs

Premium
Samreen Wani

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 10:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India’s increase in electricity demand over the next three years is expected to be roughly equivalent to the UK’s current consumption. India’s electricity demand grew by 7 per cent in 2023, the highest among major economies, according to recently released data from the International Energy Agency. Demand is expected to grow at 6 per cent till at least 2026, according to the organisation’s Electricity 2024 report.


 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India remains heavily dependent on coal to meet its energy needs. The share has been twice that of the world at over 70 per cent. The rising electricity demand in India and its neighbourhood is therefore expected to increase emissions.



 
The switch to cleaner power, whether renewable or nuclear, is not the only challenge for the electricity sector in India. Power distribution companies have been grappling with poor finances for years, though there has been some improvement of late, according to a government review that looked at financial stability, in addition to performance factors such as distribution loss and collection efficiency.


 
The broader trend in the last few years seems to have been towards lower deficits. Electricity supply has kept pace with demand.


 
That said, India’s per capita electricity generation remains significantly lower than even emerging market peers. The closest peer among Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa (Brics) pack generates twice as much power per person as India.


Also Read

$14 trillion investment needed by 2045 to meet global energy demands: Opec

Delhi fog dilemma: Anticipating clear skies, when will capital get relief?

Adani Electricity to provide 60% of renewable electricity to Mumbai by 2027

World Bank slashes 2023 growth forecast for East Asia and Pacific to 5%

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

Telecom licence fee collection up 8.23% at Rs 5,326 cr in quarter ended Sep

PLI scheme's progress slows in key sectors, affecting manufacturing goals

CAIT approaches CCI against Flipkart, Amazon for anti-competitive practices

EaseMyTrip announces 5-star hotel in Ayodhya, expects 10x growth in tourism

Valentine's week: E-com giants record high demand for roses, chocolates

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :power demand forecastelectricity sectorelectricityenergy sector

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story