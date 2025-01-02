Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Prepackaged insolvency sees sluggish growth with 13 applications till Sep

Prepackaged insolvency sees sluggish growth with 13 applications till Sep

Of the 13 admitted cases so far, one has been withdrawn, and resolution plans have been approved in five case

insolvency
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 4:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Prepackaged insolvency applications have seen a slow pick-up, with total cases nearly doubling to 13 by September 2024 compared to six admitted cases during the corresponding period last year, according to Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) data.
 
The Pre-packaged Insolvency Resolution Process (PPIRP) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) came into force on April 4, 2021, against the backdrop of the Covid pandemic to help smaller companies avoid bankruptcy. Prepackaged resolution is a fast-track process that identifies a resolution plan before the admission of the process by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
 
It is an arrangement where the promoter of the stressed company proposes a resolution plan to the creditors before the company is taken to bankruptcy proceedings. The purpose of this scheme is not just to ensure a timely and faster resolution mechanism but also to give legal sanction to a plan agreed between banks, promoters, and the buyer.
 
Of the 13 admitted cases so far, one has been withdrawn, and resolution plans have been approved in five cases, including Amrit India Limited, Sudal Industries Limited, Shree Rajasthan Syntex Limited, Enn Tee International Limited, and GCCL Infrastructure and Projects Limited, IBBI data showed. 

Also Read

Singapore oil tycoon Lim Oon Kuin declared bankrupt after empire crash

Spirit Airlines continues talks with creditors amid bankruptcy filing

IL&FS group discharges debt of Rs 38,082 cr to creditors as of Sep-end

JSW Energy tops rivals Adani, NTPC as highest bidder for KSK Mahanadi

Byju's affiliate drained cash from US units, violating bankruptcy rules

 
“The prepackaged scheme has not been as successful as the corporate insolvency resolution process because bankers are not very comfortable with it. They feel it is a less regulated process and prefer going through the CIRPs,” said Manoj Kumar, partner, Corporate Professionals.
 
The government is considering widening the scope of prepackaged schemes for larger companies and not just MSMEs.
 
“Bigger companies may be in a better position to take support from external agencies to implement a prepack scheme compared to MSMEs,” Kumar added.
 
Under the CIRP, creditors have realised around 31 per cent of the admitted claims. While the latest data for recovery under the prepackaged scheme is not available, as of May 2024, only 25 per cent of admitted claims had been recovered, according to IBBI.
 
It is felt that compared to CIRP, where the recovery for creditors has been around 32 per cent despite a large number of creditors and disputed claims, the pre-pack regime, with its fast-track and consent-based model, should lead to much higher and not lower realisations by creditors.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Textile exports increase 7% to $21.35 bn in Apr-Oct of FY25: Govt

Govt clears PLI incentive of Rs 246 cr sought by M&M, Tata Motors

GTRI calls for assessment of steel industry before imposing safeguards

Premium

The India story: An ongoing digital journey of joining India with Bharat

Critical mineral push: Exploration up 53%, but auction hurdles persist

Topics :BankruptcyIBBIMSMEs

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story