Critical mineral push: Exploration up 53%, but auction hurdles persist

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has undertaken 195 mineral exploration projects for critical and strategic minerals in the financial year 2024–25, marking a significant leap from the previous year. This represents a 53 per cent increase compared to the 127 projects recorded in 2023–24, according to the Mines Ministry’s year-end report.

This year, the ministry not only accelerated exploration activities but also made progress in auctions, concluding 2024 with the auctioning of 24 — or 48.98 per cent — of critical mineral blocks out of the 49 offered for bidding so far. These include key resources such as lithium, graphite, phosphorite, and glauconite, spread across various regions in India.

“Out of 48 blocks put to e-auction, 24 have been successfully auctioned, including 4 mining lease (ML) and 20 composite licence (CL) blocks,” the Mines Ministry stated in November. However, one of its tungsten blocks in Tamil Nadu remains entangled in a legal dispute between the state and the Centre.

The ministry has also notified 28 private exploration agencies to undertake exploration without requiring prospecting licences. Funding is being provided to eligible private agencies through the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET). In 2024–25, NMET has funded 40 projects for critical minerals through various exploration agencies.

In July 2023, the government released its first list of critical minerals, underscoring a focus on resources like rare earth elements (REE), lithium, molybdenum, potash, tungsten, and graphite. This year’s intensified exploration efforts align with the government’s strategy to reduce import dependence and strengthen domestic supply chains for these essential materials.

With exploration activity reaching new highs, the ministry is expected to roll out additional rounds of critical mineral auctions in 2025, aiming to bolster the nation’s self-reliance in key sectors such as energy storage, electronics, and defence.

However, a lack of clarity regarding the resources in 49 blocks has cast a shadow on the country’s ambitions for critical mineral self-sufficiency. About 10 per cent of the total mineral blocks are designated for mining leases, typically auctioned at the G2 level, which provides detailed resource information and allows the successful bidder to commence mining directly.

According to the United Nations Framework for Classification of Resources, mineral exploration is divided into four stages: G4 (reconnaissance), G3 (prospecting), G2 (general exploration), and G1 (detailed exploration).

* The G4 stage involves estimating quantity and grade through regional assessments and limited subsurface sampling, resulting in low-confidence estimates.

* The G3 stage progresses beyond reconnaissance but still maintains low-confidence estimates.

* The G2 stage provides a more comprehensive assessment, offering moderate confidence in estimating quantity and grade.

* The G1 stage, the most advanced, generates high-confidence estimates based on in-depth investigations, extensive sampling, and direct analysis.

In addition to unclear reserve data, the high cost of exploration investment has deterred potential investors from participating in the bidding process.

The underperformance of critical mineral block auctions could hinder India’s Critical Mineral Mission, which aims to secure vital resources for green energy and technology. Critical minerals are essential for modern economies, serving as key components in advanced technologies, clean energy solutions, and national security systems.