Producers, platforms turn to AI-powered content to cut costs, boost output

While the media and entertainment industry has used select aspects of artificial intelligence (AI) for enhancing scripts and visuals, production houses and streaming platforms are now increasingly tapping into creating full series and films through AI. In October, JioHotstar released an AI-powered series, Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, in collaboration with Collective Artists Network, while Balaji Telefilms is already producing full-fledged shows with the help of AI for its OTT platform, Kutingg. On the other hand, content firm Abundantia Entertainment recently announced the launch of a new division called Abundantia aiON, which will leverage AI to integrate imagination with intelligence to create films, series, characters and worlds by combining creative talent with AI platforms and tools across ideation, world-building, visual development and production. Similarly, Dashverse, a microdrama platform, plans to launch 100 microdramas produced by artificial intelligence (AI) in the coming months, driven by lower costs of production and time.

“As AI unlocks imagination and reduces development and production time, one direct benefit will be its positive impact on cost,” said Vikram Malhotra, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Abundantia Entertainment. Abundantia Entertainment, which has produced films like Baby, Airlift, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Shakuntala Devi, among others, expected around 30 to 35 per cent of its revenue to come from work generated fully by Abundantia aiON or supported by Abundantia aiON. Through its partnership with Collective Artists Network, it will produce Chiranjeevi Hanuman – The Eternal, a made-in-AI feature film set to release in theatres in 2026.

Malhotra added that on an aggregate level, AI can help reduce over 50 per cent in terms of production costs and time reduction, though this can vary across various projects. Meanwhile, Dipankar Mukherjee, CEO and co-founder, Studio Blo, a full-stack generative AI (GenAI) content studio, said that the cost advantage between AI and traditional shoot or VFX ranges from 60 per cent to 200 per cent. “There is significant internal pressure on leadership teams to ‘do AI’ and compress content costs. In the last six months, this has created unrealistic expectations, with marketers assuming AI equals instant production, low budgets and infinite personalisation,” Mukherjee noted, adding that what the industry is seeing right now is a short-lived phase of templatised, low-craft AI content that looks cheap and fatigues audiences quickly.

Studio Blo is co-producing filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s WARLORD, an international science-fiction series completely made with AI, along with other projects like co-producing an AI-generated animated feature, an AI-animated series and a hybrid AI and live-action feature with three prominent film studios. “The year 2025 is year zero for GenAI content, with most companies experimenting with third-party creators, artists and studios. Even large content companies that have announced an AI-first content strategy are essentially outsourcing the AI production to other artists and studios, including ours. 2026 is when every media business, including brands, agencies and content companies, will invest significant money to build internal capacities, workflows and tech stacks based on their learnings from this year,” he added.

Meanwhile, JioHotstar observed that its first AI-powered entertainment series, Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, saw over 6.5 million views, with 2.1 times higher reach than its average for other series. Its release further stated that Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh recorded the biggest opening day for a long-running show on the platform. Given the potential and new growth opportunities in this segment, Abundantia Entertainment is open to partnering with tech firms that have AI capability but also understand the process of filmmaking. Currently, a lot of technology companies are evaluating entry into entertainment, Mukherjee highlighted. He anticipates that in the near future, several graphics processing unit-driven (GPU) co-production deals could come up.

“Since then, Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh has become one of the largest shows on the platform with 26.5 million video views, continuing to captivate audiences week after week,” the platform said in an email response. “The process of creating an AI-powered series redefines traditional production. It brings together the strengths of human creativity, storytelling and direction with the efficiency and scale of technology. While the process involves a stronger upfront investment in data and visual model development, it also allows faster iteration and creative experimentation, expanding the possibilities of how stories can be imagined and told.” As a result, the platform is continuing to explore ways to expand its offerings in AI-powered storytelling. JioHotstar also noted that this segment has sparked interest from advertisers and brand partners, with AI enabling brands to be woven seamlessly into storytelling and enhancing audience engagement at scale.