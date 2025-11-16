Home / Industry / News / Finance ministry's Chintan Shivir reviews AI use and fund flow to states

Finance ministry's Chintan Shivir reviews AI use and fund flow to states

At a two-day Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan, the finance ministry discussed AI adoption in government processes

artificial intelligence machine learning
The details sought include comments of the government departments on each of the findings in third-party evaluation, year-wise allocation for proposed schemes for the next five years, and details of components being dropped or modified with justifica
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Issues around “Just in Time” flow of funds, use of artificial intelligence (AI) in government processes, and design and implementation issues of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes were among the major issues discussed in the two-day “Chintan Shivir” held by the finance ministry on November 14 and 15, a press statement said.
 
The Chintan Shivir organised by the Department of Expenditure in the finance ministry in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan saw participation from finance departments of states including Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Delhi, and Rajasthan.
 
What issues did the Centre and states discuss at the Shivir?
 
The finance ministry sought suggestions on an in-sync, effective, and collaborative approach to fund flows from states. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in another interactive session, discussed various advantages and challenges in the use of AI in government processes.
 
On the second day of deliberations, the expenditure department also took inputs from states on the undergoing appraisal or approval process of Centrally Sponsored Schemes ending on March 31, 2026, as the fifteenth finance commission cycle comes to an end.
 
What guidance has the Centre given on schemes beyond 2026?
 
The officials in groups of four made presentations on “diverse topics for bringing in evolving, unique and state-of-the-art thought processes through ‘Chintan’, to enhance functioning and outreach of the government.”
 
The government has asked all ministries and departments to furnish additional details for all central sector and centrally sponsored schemes ending and to be continued beyond March 31, 2026, according to an official memorandum by the Department of Expenditure.
 
The details sought include comments of the government departments on each of the findings in third-party evaluation, year-wise allocation for proposed schemes for the next five years, and details of components being dropped or modified with justification.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

High confidence, low investment marks India's Gen AI push: EI-CII report

Nearly half of Indian firms live on AI, but budgets remain tight: Report

Macroeconomic tailwinds to lift sentiment in India's realty sector: Report

NCLAT overturns NCLT move disqualifying JC World Hospitality promoters

DFCCIL seeks more wagons for truck-on-train service amid rising demand

Topics :Artificial intelligenceIndustry NewsFinance MinistryIndian Economy

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story