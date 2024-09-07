FAME-III likely to see vehicles sporting government subsidy branding

After fertilisers and Covid vaccine certificates, the Centre is now looking to promote itself through electric two and three-wheelers under its flagship electric mobility schemes.

The Centre is learnt to be drafting a plan under which any electric vehicle (EV) sold under its subsidy scheme will have a ministry logo and a certificate informing the customer about the ministry and the scheme.

The government might also mandate self-KYC wherein the customer would need to upload their selfie and do Aadhaar authentication on a government portal to get the vehicle registered.

Senior officials told Business Standard that the initiative was aimed at informing the customer that “it's the government that is giving the subsidy, and not a company discount.”