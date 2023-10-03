Home / Industry / News / Railways moving towards 100% electrification in few months: PM Modi

Press Trust of India Nizamabad (Telangana)
Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
The Indian Railways is moving forward with the aim of 100 per cent electrification of all rail lines in the next few months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore at Nizamabad in Telangana.

"Indian Railways is moving forward with the aim of 100 per cent electrification of all rail lines in the next few months," Modi said.

Among others, Modi inaugurated the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of the NTPC.

"Today in Peddapalli district, NTPC's super thermal power plant's first unit was dedicated to the nation. Very soon its second unit will also be operational. After the first and second phases are completed, the plant's installed capacity becomes 4.000 MW," Modi said.

"I am happy to note that this plant is the most modern plant of NTPC in the whole country," Modi further said.

Telangana will be immensely benefitted with the power produced in this plant, Modi added.

The power plant will provide low-cost power to the state and will boost its economic development.

The PM also dedicated to the nation, rail projects including the new line connecting Manoharabad and Siddipet and the electrification project between Dharmabad-Manoharabad and Mahabubnagar-Kurnool.

Today in India, the world's largest health insurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat is being implemented, the Prime Minister said.

Modi laid the foundation stone of 20 critical care blocks (CCBs) under the Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission.

These CCBs will be built in the districts of Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Hyderabad, Khammam, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubnagar (Badepally), Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Rajanna Sircilla, RangaReddy (Maheshwaram), Suryapet, Peddapalli, Vikarabad and Warangal (Narsampet), an official release had said.

Topics :Narendra ModiRailways Electrification

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

