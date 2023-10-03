Home / Industry / News / Services exports climbed 8.4% to $28.72 billion in August: RBI data

Services exports climbed 8.4% to $28.72 billion in August: RBI data

The RBI's numbers are provisional, but further updated, and final figures are usually published quarterly as part of the country's overall balance-of-payments data

Reuters
Data released by the government last month showed services exports were $26.39 billion in August, while imports were $13.86 billion | Photo: Trade Promotion Council of India (website)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
India's services exports climbed 8.4% year-on-year to $28.72 billion in August, while imports fell 0.8% to $15.10 billion, provisional data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Tuesday.
 
Data released by the government last month showed services exports were $26.39 billion in August, while imports were $13.86 billion.
 
The RBI's numbers are provisional, but further updated, and final figures are usually published quarterly as part of the country's overall balance-of-payments data.

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 6:06 PM IST

