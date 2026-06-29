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Rajasthan govt fast-tracks green building code with EV, renewable focus

Draft code mandates rooftop renewables and EV-ready parking for large commercial buildings as Rajasthan speeds up green construction norms with incentives and penalties

Heeralal Nagar | Photo: X @hlnagar
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Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar recently reviewed the draft Code and the draft RECSBC Rules, 2026, at a meeting at Vidyut Bhawan with Chief Secretary V Srinivas and senior officials of the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation (RREC) | Phot
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 4:21 PM IST
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Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar and Chief Secretary V Srinivas have directed officials to expedite the implementation of the Rajasthan Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code (RECSBC) to promote energy efficiency and environmental sustainability in the construction sector.
 
The framework, whose draft was released in May, lays down minimum energy efficiency standards and sustainability requirements for new commercial buildings.
 
Nagar and Srinivas recently reviewed the draft Code and the draft RECSBC Rules, 2026, at a meeting at Vidyut Bhawan with senior officials of the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation (RREC), the agency responsible for implementing the framework.
 
The Code will apply to commercial buildings with a built-up area of 2,000 square metres or more, a connected load of at least 100 kilowatts (kW), or a connected demand of 120 kilovolt-amperes (kVA) or more, an official said.
 
For the first time, the draft Rules propose financial and technical incentives to encourage eco-friendly construction in the state. They also provide for additional built-up area in accordance with the rules.
 
“Under the proposed Code, buildings must mandatorily reserve either 4 per cent of their contracted electricity demand or 50 per cent of their available rooftop area for solar or other renewable energy systems,” the official added.
 
The draft also mandates dedicated parking and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EV), requiring EV charging facilities and parking spaces for 20 per cent of parking capacity.
 
To ensure compliance, periodic inspections and approvals will be carried out by auditors under contract with the RREC. The draft rules also propose refundable security deposits and penalties to deter violations.
 
“An integrated online portal will be developed by the corporation to facilitate smooth implementation of all these provisions”, the official said.
 
Rohit Gupta, chairman and managing director, RREC, said suggestions were invited from the public and stakeholders after the release of the draft Code and draft Rules, 2026, to make them more practical and effective. “So far, we have received more than 50 suggestions,” Gupta said.
 
   

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Topics :Rajasthan governmentrajasthanenergy sectorSustainable Development

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

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