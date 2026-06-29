Rajasthan govt fast-tracks green building code with EV, renewable focus

The Code will apply to commercial buildings with a built-up area of 2,000 square metres or more, a connected load of at least 100 kilowatts (kW), or a connected demand of 120 kilovolt-amperes (kVA) or more, an official said.

Nagar and Srinivas recently reviewed the draft Code and the draft RECSBC Rules, 2026, at a meeting at Vidyut Bhawan with senior officials of the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation (RREC), the agency responsible for implementing the framework.

The framework, whose draft was released in May, lays down minimum energy efficiency standards and sustainability requirements for new commercial buildings.

Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar and Chief Secretary V Srinivas have directed officials to expedite the implementation of the Rajasthan Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code (RECSBC) to promote energy efficiency and environmental sustainability in the construction sector.

For the first time, the draft Rules propose financial and technical incentives to encourage eco-friendly construction in the state. They also provide for additional built-up area in accordance with the rules.

“Under the proposed Code, buildings must mandatorily reserve either 4 per cent of their contracted electricity demand or 50 per cent of their available rooftop area for solar or other renewable energy systems,” the official added.

The draft also mandates dedicated parking and charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EV), requiring EV charging facilities and parking spaces for 20 per cent of parking capacity.