Rajasthan govt plans a boost for its artisans in handicrafts, MSME sectors

The state is planning to implement an ‘integrated cluster development scheme’, which will help boost the productivity and quality of handicrafts, handlooms, and micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) sectors. It will also build the capacity of MSMEs, making them market-oriented and competitive.

A government official said a draft had already been prepared and suggestions were being sought from stakeholders. "Currently there is a model code of conduct due to Lok Sabha polls, and the final policy is likely to come only after that," the official added. According to the draft policy, "in the present era of global competition, a practical, simple, and acceptable scheme needs to be implemented in the state to develop important industrial sectors like handicrafts, handloom, and MSMEs, among others."







Cluster development schemes are being run by various central government ministries such as MSME, textiles, food processing, information and technology, and commerce and industry to support MSMEs.

According to the draft policy, there are four main components of the scheme. The key component includes support for artisans, craftsmen, and weavers for undertaking soft interventions for capacity building, operation of the raw material bank for easy availability of resources, and market development through e-commerce platforms.



The other is support to MSME clusters for establishing common facility centres (CFCs) with assistance from the state government for projects of up to Rs 5 crore.



Another component notes infrastructure development for existing clusters in non-Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) industrial areas and for greenfield clusters in non-RIICO industrial areas



The draft policy says that for implementation of the cluster development project related to artisans, craftsmen and weavers, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be constituted as a partnership firm and/or a trust or society or co-operative society or company or producer company etc. with at least ten artisans, craftsmen and/or weavers, having registered artisan ID card. Artisans, craftsmen, and weavers practising their trade in Rajasthan will be eligible to be part of the SPV.