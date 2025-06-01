Rare earth supply squeeze likely to hit India's EV boom, say experts

China’s new export restrictions on rare earth materials (REM), which took effect on April 4, are already causing delays in supply to Indian automotive manufacturers and are expected to cause production disruptions—especially for electric vehicles—as the original equipment manufacturers in the country have inventories sufficient for only six to eight weeks, say industry experts.

However, sources reveal that the request by a joint delegation comprising representatives from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) to meet senior Chinese government officials to raise concerns over the situation is yet to be cleared by the authorities on both sides. The regulations have created procedural bottlenecks, in addition to shipment delays, threatening to hit production and result in price increases in the coming weeks.

China controls 92 per cent of global REM magnet production, with other players like Japan (7 per cent) and Vietnam (1 per cent) contributing marginally. “This is vital for the industry, and we cannot even tap alternate markets. Japan and Vietnam are producing for their domestic consumption only, while Ukrainian units are shut due to the war,” said an industry source, revealing that a request by SIAM and ACMA to go to China is yet to get a go-ahead. ALSO READ: EV makers Tata Motors, Mahindra seek to block hybrids in govt fleets “Most OEMs hold REM inventories sufficient for only 6–8 weeks, after which production lines risk disruption. Bajaj’s warning about a July slowdown reflects this thin buffer,” said Nikhil Dhaka, vice president, Primus Partners. With the demand for electric vehicles growing rapidly, India’s REM consumption—particularly neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) magnets—is expected to rise multifold to 15,400 tonnes by 2032 with a value of Rs 15,678 crore, up from around 1,700 tonnes worth Rs 1,255 crore in 2022, as per industry estimates.

Despite having the fifth-largest rare earth reserves, India currently produces only 1,500 tonnes of NdPr (neodymium-praseodymium) annually through IREL, with limited downstream magnet manufacturing capacity. “The impact is potentially significant, especially for electric two-wheelers, which are the fastest-growing EV category in India. REMs, particularly NdFeB magnets, are indispensable in EV motors due to their high power-to-weight ratio and compact size. On average, 600 grams of these magnets are used per two-wheeler,” said Dhaka. The applications of REMs span across electric motors, power electronics, battery cooling and assembly modules, and sensor-based systems. Industry experts highlight that any break in the supply chain can trigger production halts for EV models, increased costs due to reliance on more expensive non-Chinese or spot-market magnet sources, delays in deliveries and shrinking dealer inventories, and reduced margins or price hikes, potentially dampening consumer demand during a critical market expansion phase in India.