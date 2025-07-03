Real estate institutional investments decline by 33% in Q2 CY25: Colliers

Institutional investments in Indian real estate declined by 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $1.7 billion in the second quarter of the calendar year 2025 (Q2 CY25), as global investors remained cautious amid the evolving macroeconomic scenario, the flow of credit, and inflationary pressures, according to a report by Colliers.

Domestic institutional investors have stepped up, with their investments rising 32 per cent YoY to $642.8 million, while foreign institutional investments declined 49 per cent to approximately $1.04 billion. Yet, the share of foreign capital in overall investments stood at 62 per cent.

For the first half of 2025, institutional investments stood at $3 billion, down 15 per cent YoY. While foreign investments registered a 39 per cent YoY decline, domestic capital surged 53 per cent to $1.4 billion, accounting for 48 per cent of total inflows in H1 CY25.

Domestic capital cushions global headwinds “The growing dominance of domestic investments has helped cushion the impact of global uncertainties and push total investments to the $3 billion mark. Over 60 per cent of domestic investments during H1 CY25 were directed towards residential and office assets, reflecting sustained confidence in core segments. As domestic capital deepens and diversifies, it is poised to bring greater stability and long-term confidence to India’s maturing real estate ecosystem,” said Badal Yagnik, chief executive officer, Colliers India. Despite the slowdown, foreign capital still accounted for over half of total inflows, with growing interest in mixed-use and retail assets. Together, these segments comprised about 55 per cent of foreign investments during H1 CY25.