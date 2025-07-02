Travel operators stay nimble as monsoon throws consumers' plans off track

Travel platforms and tour operators are readying themselves to address a large number of weather-related challenges, from flight delays to consumer requests for rescheduling and cancellations, as the monsoon season sets in and brings with it several rain-related disruptions. Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh due to a cloudburst, torrential rains in Uttarakhand and Odisha, and instances of inundation in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru during most monsoon seasons are impacting traveller activity in tourist destinations, prompting them to opt for insurance coverage that includes weather disruptions. “We are tracking forecasts, working closely with airlines, and building in flexibility for bookings and rescheduling as we see greater demand for packages that allow free cancellations or quick itinerary changes without penalty. Many hotels, too, are offering weatherproof experiences and easier check-in terms, which helps,” said Rikant Pittie, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder at EaseMyTrip.

With flight delays and weather-related disruptions a reality, the industry is shifting into a more responsive and flexible mode as travellers expect options, not uncertainty, he said, adding, “It’s all about giving customers the confidence to book, knowing they won’t be left stranded if plans change.” ALSO READ: Global leisure travel market to reach $15 trillion by 2040: BCG report The online aggregator has also witnessed an uptick in travellers opting for insurance coverage that includes weather disruptions. Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel launched a travel programme to provide customers round-the-clock assistance through a dedicated representative, while also covering costs that arise during unforeseen circumstances.

“This is to ensure that our travellers feel protected and supported at every stage of their journey. In today’s uncertain travel landscape, assurance is the need of the hour, and TravSure aims to provide comprehensive protection for our international group tour customers,” said Rajeev Kale, president and country head — holidays, MICE, visa at Thomas Cook (India). Flexibility and contingency planning are becoming crucial for travel agencies that are proactively preparing for monsoon-related disruptions. “Key measures include offering refundable and flexible ticket options, especially for sectors prone to weather issues. They are collaborating closely with hotels to secure flexible cancellation and rebooking policies for clients and strengthening real-time travel monitoring and customer service readiness. Some operators are also recommending travel insurance with disruption coverage for travellers,” said Ravi Gosain, president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators.

There is also increased consumer awareness and demand for tailored plans that can adapt to unpredictable weather, he added. “As the monsoon season nears, travellers increasingly seek convenience, real-time updates, and experience-driven getaways. We have enhanced our offerings with flexible booking and cancellation options and alternative stay choices to help customers plan with confidence,” said Bharatt Kumaar Malik, senior vice president — flights & hotel business, at travel platform Yatra. Agrees Karan Agarwal, director at Cox & Kings, who noted that there is growing interest among Indians to travel throughout the year, including the monsoon, which has otherwise been the so-called off-season. “We are seeing a growing interest in travel during this time of the year and are mindful of the operational uncertainties that can come with it, especially around flight delays or weather-related adjustments,” he said.

The travel company is also helping customers with real-time updates and support — whether it’s flight delays or rescheduling — as it promotes destinations like Coorg, Munnar, the Western Ghats, and parts of the Northeast, which are at their scenic best in the monsoon. “We are also encouraging shorter and quick getaways that allow for spontaneity without long-term commitments. This approach not only gives travellers confidence but also lets them enjoy the season fully,” Agarwal added. ALSO READ: Monsoon deals spark travel boom as tourists head back to Indian hotspots Travel platforms are also seeing a rise in interest in alternative destinations as people look to holiday without the added hassles of cancellations or rescheduling.