Red Sea crisis hurting multi-billion dollar Indian auto component industry

The Red Sea crisis is significantly impacting the multi-billion dollar Indian auto components industry. Delivery times for containers have doubled, efficient ports like Singapore are congested, and freight rates have risen sharply as ships take longer routes for safety, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) stated on Thursday.

"The time to deliver containers has gone up substantially, almost twice or thrice... The trade route has become so much more elongated, and you avoid the Red Sea and have to go down to South Africa, down to the Cape of Good Hope to access Europe. And Europe is almost 33 per cent of our market for exports," Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA, stated on Thursday.



The Red Sea crisis started in October when Houthi rebels in Yemen, supported by Iran, fired missiles and drones at Israel, calling for an end to the Gaza invasion. Subsequently, the Houthis captured and attacked numerous vessels in the Red Sea, leading to extensive air strikes on their missile sites by US and allied forces. This crucial trade route, through which 30 per cent of the world's container traffic passes, has experienced a significant decrease in maritime activity, cutting traffic through the Suez Canal and Bab El-Mandeb Strait by half.

Mehta noted, "The Indian government also cannot do much because the shipping lines are international. We have to wait and keep our fingers crossed and hope things normalise."



The Indian auto component industry exported items worth $21.2 billion in 2023-24, marking a five per cent year-on-year growth, he noted. Europe and North America each hold about 32 per cent share of these exports.

The industry also imported items worth $20.9 billion, showing a three per cent year-on-year growth. About 25.8 per cent of the imports were from Europe, while China was the largest import market, accounting for 29 per cent.

Shradha Suri Marwah, President, ACMA, said that the container shortage is actually happening because the time to rotate containers has gone up. In addition to the Red Sea crisis, there have also been issues of congestion at ports in countries such as Singapore, China, and Sri Lanka.



"Singapore is congested right now. When one part of the world has a crisis (like the Red Sea), then the freight starts looking at alternate routes. When transportation on these alternate routes increases, then the most efficient ports get congested first. Singapore is an efficient port. It is highly congested right now. That is why their clearance time has gone by 7-14 days. This means that the average time for components coming from outside has gone by up to two weeks," she noted.

Marwah stated that the freight companies are asking for a congestion charge of about $1,000-1,500 per container. "This means the cost of shipments is going up tremendously... We hope it will get decluttered really soon but no one has that answer," she noted.