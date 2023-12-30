Home / Industry / News / Registration of properties in Mumbai city may rise 33% in Dec: Report

Registration of properties in Mumbai city may rise 33% in Dec: Report

As per the latest data of December, 12,134 units were registered till 12 noon and the number is set to reach around 12,500 units by late evening

Of the overall registered properties, residential units constitute 80 per cent.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Registration of properties in Mumbai municipal area is likely to rise by 33 pc annually to around 12,500 units during this month on better demand, according to Knight Frank.

As many as 9,367 properties were registered in Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) during the same month last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Real estate consultant Knight Frank India has compiled the data of registration of properties from Department of Registrations and Stamps, Maharashtra government.

As per the latest data of December, 12,134 units were registered till 12 noon and the number is set to reach around 12,500 units by late evening.

"Homebuyers in Mumbai continue to demonstrate confidence in the property market, buoyed by stable demand and an enhanced positive sentiment. This optimism has resulted in a significant surge in property registrations in Mumbai," the consultant said in a statement on Saturday.

Of the overall registered properties, residential units constitute 80 per cent.

Mumbai city is estimated to see registrations of more than 1,27,000 units this year and will lead to revenue collection of more than Rs 10,000 crore.

Mumbai city is set to record the highest registration of properties in 11 years. It will surpass the number achieved in the 2022 calendar year at 1,22,035 units.

Knight Frank CMD Shishir Baijal said the demand has been driven by rising income levels, better affordability, and a positive homeownership outlook.

"Notably, a 57 per cent increase in share of high-value property registrations attests to the robustness of the market," he said.

Supported by stable interest rates and an increasing preference for bigger and better homes, homebuyer confidence continues to fuel Mumbai's real estate momentum, Baijal said.

Also Read

PNB Housing Finance aims expansion in affordable housing, 60 more branches

PNB Housing reaches loan book size of Rs 1,000 crore for affordable homes

Thailand-based MQDC plans to develop luxury housing projects in Delhi-NCR

Tata Housing to launch Rs 16,000-cr projects in next 2-3 years: Sanjay Dutt

Housing sales up 31% in 2023, 476,530 units sold in top 7 cities: Anarock

Centre to launch 2nd version of National Career Service portal in 2024

Boeing asks airlines to inspect 737 MAX planes for possible loose hardware

Logging in: New career path as esports gain recognition in multisport event

Energy surge: Oil and gas sector set for good growth in FY24, FY25

Total 76 mineral blocks auctioned this year, 30 for mining lease: Govt

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MumbaiReal Estate MaharashtraKnight Frank

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story