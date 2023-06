The Jawaharpur thermal power project, comprising two units of 660 mw each and thus totalling 1,320 mw, will help the UP government in meeting the rising power demand, which has already touched 26,000 Mw during summer. The plant has already been delayed by more than two years now and the state is making all out efforts to expedite its synchronisation.

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government will invest nearly Rs. 10,500 crore in a greenfield 1,320 megawatt (Mw) thermal power project in Etah district of Western UP.





The Jawaharpur plant is being equipped with supercritical technology. It will be fed with coal from the Saharpur Jamarpani coal block in Jharkhand to be developed by UPRVUNL. A ‘Bridge Linkage’ for the project has been granted by the coal ministry. M Devraj, chairman of both the apex state power utilities - UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL), has issued ordered officials to speed up the project. Jawaharpur Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, which is setting up the 1,320 Mw plant, is a full subsidiary of UPRVUNL. The plant, which was initially estimated to be synchronised in 2021, witnessed inordinate delays compounded by the impact of the lockdown.Later, the plant was expected to be synchronised by April this year, but fresh timeline was also missed. The state energy department mandarins have expressed displeasure at the serial delays, prompting the UPPCL chief to take the concerned officials and agencies to task. “The UPRVUNL chairman has been arduously making spot visits of the various thermal power projects, nudging for the ongoing civil and other works,” a government spokesperson said.



Meanwhile, the state is consorting with the Railways to ensure a seamless transport of coal for the project to save on cost and ramp up its inventory.

A Bridge Linkage acts like a short term linkage to bridge the gap between coal requirement of a thermal power plant of central and state public sector undertakings (PSUs) and the commencement of production from the linked allotted coal mine/block. The water requirement of the project will be fulfilled by the Lower Ganga Canal.

Another thermal power unit of 660 Mw belonging to the Obra plant in Sonbhadra district of Bundelkhand region is likely to be commissioned by the end of this month.