Rupee fall may reduce effective incentives for semiconductor projects

“The cost of rupee depreciation against the dollar has to be borne by the companies, not the government. The incentives are pegged to Indian rupees, and every eligible player has known this from the beginning. We have not heard any complaints or concerns from companies on this issue. Even if the effective incentive comes down to 50 per cent, it is still very good,” the official said.
Under the ISM scheme, the government had earmarked Rs 76,000 crore, then equivalent to about $10 billion, as subsidy for eligible companies setting up semiconductor plants. This did not include the cost of land, technology transfer fees paid by companies, or the value of using international patents held by others.