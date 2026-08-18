Waste opportunity: Gobardhan scheme could be gamechanger for biofuel sector

A R Shukla, IBA’s president, said that the real impact of the scheme should not be measured in kilograms of gas alone. “It will be measured in paddy straw that is baled instead of burnt across India, in dung that earns a dairy farmer a second income, in fermented organic manure that rebuilds our depleted soils, and in imported LNG we no longer have to pay for. Our sector has long argued that biogas needed three things, including a remunerative price, assured offtake and capital support. This scheme delivers all three,” Shukla said.