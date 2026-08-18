Waste opportunity: Gobardhan scheme could be gamechanger for biofuel sector

A CBG project can require ₹8-10 crore of capital investment per tonne per day of installed capacity, depending upon the feedstock, pretreatment requirement, land, logistics and plant configuration. Government assistance of up to ₹2 crore per tonne per day can, therefore, reduce the effective equity burden and improve project returns, debt-service capability and lender confidence. “On this basis, I believe the scheme can catalyse at least ₹50,000 crore of private investment over the next three to five years, while the total investment over the scheme’s ten-year duration could be significantly higher,” Karad said.
Reduced natural gas imports will be the largest economic gain from the Gobardhan scheme, according to the Indian Biogas Association (IBA). India imports around half of its natural gas requirements, exposing the economy to volatile international prices and geopolitical risks.