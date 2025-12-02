Home / Industry / News / Jio-FB deal: SC rejects RIL's plea against SAT order imposing ₹30 lakh fine

Jio-FB deal: SC rejects RIL's plea against SAT order imposing ₹30 lakh fine

Bench says "bigger the company, greater the responsibility," dismisses appeal over 2020 insider trading violation

A man walks past a Reliance Industries Limited sign board installed on a road divider in Gandhinagar. Photo: Reuters
As per the disclosure norms, listed companies have the obligation to make
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:27 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) decision to fine Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) ₹30 lakh for failing to make timely disclosures about Facebook’s investment in Jio Platforms after details of the deal appeared in the media.
 
A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi dismissed RIL’s appeal against the Securities Appellate Tribunal’s (SAT’s) order confirming the penalty, observing that the matter involved factual findings and did not raise any substantial question of law.
 
"In our considered view, the conclusion drawn by Sebi with respect to the violation of the 2015 regulation, whereby there is a statutory embargo on insider trading, we are satisfied that there is no case made out for interference. That apart, the issues dealt with by Sebi and the SAT are substantially issues of fact, giving rise to no substantial question of law for consideration by this court," the top court said.
 
The case stems from the market regulator’s June 2022 order, penalising RIL and two of its compliance officers Savithri Parekh and K Sethuraman for breaching disclosure norms under the Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The regulator found that RIL did not promptly disseminate unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) regarding Facebook’s proposed investment in Jio Platforms, despite international media reports about the transaction emerging in March 2020.
 
According to the disclosure norms, listed companies have the obligation to make "prompt dissemination of UPSI that gets disclosed selectively, inadvertently or otherwise to make such information generally available”.
 
Sebi’s investigation revealed that negotiations between RIL and Facebook had progressed through late 2019 and early 2020, ending in a non-binding term sheet on March 4, 2020. The companies executed binding agreements on April 21, 2020, and RIL publicly announced the ₹43,574 crore investment the next day. However, reports by Reuters, the Financial Times, and other outlets on March 24, 2020, suggesting Facebook’s plan to acquire a 10 per cent stake in Jio, caused a surge in RIL’s share price.
 
According to Sebi, once such reports surfaced during the UPSI period, RIL was required to promptly clarify or confirm the information to ensure a fair and transparent market.
 
RIL countered that Regulation 30(11) of the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations made verification of market rumours optional at the time, and that the company was not obliged to comment on speculative reports unless directed by the exchanges. It further maintained that the information had not reached a “concrete” stage before April 2020.
 
The SAT, in its May 2025 ruling, agreed with Sebi’s view that by February 2020, the Facebook investment had reached a credible and price-sensitive stage. It held that market reaction to the leaks underscored their materiality, and that the company’s silence amounted to a lapse in compliance. The tribunal concluded that RIL should have issued a clarificatory disclosure once the reports became public, and upheld the penalty.
 
During arguments in court, CJI Kant had highlighted that “the bigger the company, the greater the responsibility".
 
"You must meticulously comply with the regulations," he had said, and added: "The moment this news came that Facebook is making such a huge investment, if it was not correct, you should have immediately denied. If everybody knows that such a huge investment is coming, the market price will rise on speculation. You (RIL’s lawyer) are the best person to say if it is correct or not.”
 
When RIL’s counsel argued that the company could not make a public comment without the agreement of the other party, the CJI responded that Reliance could still have clarified that “the deal is under discussion”.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Explained: What new labour codes mean for petroleum industry workers

BIF raises concerns over govt directive linking msg apps to active SIMs

Apple to resist India's order to preload Sanchar Saathi app on iPhones

Premium

Coworking moves beyond offices into hospitality and retail across India

NCLT dismisses Chronos' ₹1,080 cr bid for IL&FS flagship BKC property

Topics :SEBIReliance IndustriesMarket news

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story