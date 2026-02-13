SC remarks may catalyse strengthening of Rera, real estate industry

There are visible positive impacts, especially in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. As of February 9, 2026, 35 states/UTs have notified general rules (except Nagaland), while 27 states/UTs and two interim bodies have set up active Real Estate Appellate Tribunals. Together, they have disposed of over 1.55 lakh cases, with Uttar Pradesh leading (52,047), followed by Maharashtra (27,006), Haryana (16,531), and Karnataka (10,169), Puri noted.
The next phase, however, must focus on deepening effectiveness rather than merely ensuring compliance. The framework is in place, but outcomes depend on consistent enforcement across states and faster, more predictable dispute resolution, according to Vivek Rathi, national director – research, Knight Frank India.