SC remarks may catalyse strengthening of Rera, real estate industry

The Supreme Court’s (SC’s) recent remarks on the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera) are expected to impact the real estate sector by shifting the focus from the strength of the law to the seriousness of its enforcement, experts say.

Anuj Puri, chairperson, Anarock, said, “SC’s statement may eventually push for stricter enforcement rules across states, with stronger monitoring of project timelines and escrow accounts. It may also put pressure on regulators to reduce case backlogs, thereby making it more enforcement-driven rather than just on paper. With stricter enforcement, we may yet again see smaller developers who are defaulters exit the market. Developers may also be pushed to focus on faster delivery of projects and further improve transparency.”