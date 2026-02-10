Happiest Minds to double hiring in AI business amid skill shortages

The number of transformative use cases has now risen to 32 in GenAI and agentic AI, with several scaling across customers and verticals.
“AI-led productivity, modernisation of core platforms, and automation programmes are seeing traction as enterprises focus on measurable outcomes and faster time-to-value. As a result, AI is no longer an add-on in customer conversations. Increasingly, discussions are centred on how AI can be embedded into core workflows and platforms, governed effectively, and scaled across the enterprise,” said Joseph Anantharaju, co-chairman and chief executive officer.
Research by ISG, a technology research and advisory firm, shows weaker attribution from AI directly to profit-and-loss metrics such as revenue growth or cost reduction, but stronger improvements in areas such as compliance and risk management.