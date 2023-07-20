Sheltertech Summit discusses challenges in providing sustainable shelter

Habitat for Humanity, a global non-profit organisation working in the housing sector, organised the Sheltertech Summit India here on Thursday to discuss the technical challenges of creating affordable and sustainable dwellings.

The meet also highlighted industry collaborations and up-and-coming sheltertech startups building affordable and sustainable housing products and services.

The event organised in partnership with Villgro and ANDE-India, saw the launch of the Construction Innovation Hub (CIH) by Habitat for Humanity and Kerala Startup Mission (KSM).

It served as a platform for construction value chain players like startups, building materials companies, housing finance firms, architects, engineers and others in the industry to share their sustainable construction experiences, best practices and solutions, a release here said.

With increased living costs across the country and the construction sector being one of the largest contributors to carbon emissions, small and large enterprises are seeking solutions to make shelter products and services more cost-effective and environmentally friendly, it said.

Speaking at the inauguration, Anoop Nambiar, who is the India Country Director of Terwilliger Centre for Innovation in Shelter, a unit of Habitat for Humanity, said market adoption of innovative solutions is crucial to address existing challenges in the housing and construction industries.

Habitat's Terwilliger Centre for Innovation in Shelter has supported 16 startups in India with product development, access to market and fundraising through grant funding, acceleration support, mentorship and corporate connections.

CEO of Kerala Startup Mission Anoop Ambika, co-founder Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions Parivarthan Reddy, and founder and CEO of Zerund Manufacturing David Gogoi were among those who spoke.