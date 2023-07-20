Home / Industry / News / Drone-as-a-service model gains traction with clients across industries

Drone-as-a-service model gains traction with clients across industries

The global drone market was valued at $30.03 billion in 2022

BS Web Team New Delhi
The global drone market was valued at $30.03 billion in 2022 (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Drones are ushering in new opportunities for the country in the fields of logistics, agriculture, infrastructure, and disaster management, according to a report by The Financial Express (FE). The global drone market was valued at $30.03 billion in 2022.

Deployment in agriculture

The deployment of drones in agriculture has brought crucial advancements to the sector. Tanuj Mittal, director of customer process experience at Dassault Systemes, India, was quoted as saying that in order to get enhanced productivity and reduced costs, drones can be fitted with sensors and cameras to get data on weather, irrigation, and soil conditions.

Uday Dodla, senior director of Automotive Business Development, at Qualcomm India, said that drones help farmers by providing real-time reports and visuals of farm and environmental conditions and enabling precision farming.

Utility in border management

Commander Ramesh Madhavan, co-founder and COO of Tunga Aerospace Industries was quoted as saying that drones with advanced features like AI, real-time data access, thermal imaging, and precise target tracking increase efficiency in activities such as border management, and surveillance. Drones with AI and facial recognition can also assist in managing crowds and identifying individuals with criminal records in crowded areas, he added.

Recently, drone-mounted ground penetrating radars have been used along the India-Pakistan border to detect underground tunnels.

Utilisation in E-commerce

E-commerce and logistics companies also deploy drones to bring efficiency into operations and solve delivery challenges. Rimanshu Pandey, co-founder and CTO of TSAW Drones stated that drones help logistics firms in reducing fuel consumption and improving route planning. Integration of drones into routine operations requires attention to regulatory norms such as licensing and data privacy, he added.

Also Read

AI-powered US military drone kills operator during simulated test: Report

India to buy 31 Predator drones from US for $3.5 bn; all you need to know

Farmer's to get a bird's eye view: IFFCO to purchase 2,500 agri drones

China's Xian Bingo in talks with Russia to supply 100 drones: Report

Soon, book a drone powered by PPP; pilot project set for take-off

India's steelmaking goals risk quadrupling emissions, says report

Govt to hold stakeholder talks for ACC battery PLI scheme on July 24

80% informal employees expect ESI security, medical benefits: Report

Expect premium hotel occupancy in India to be at decadal-high of 72%: Icra

Corporate funding in global solar up 54% to $18.5 bn in Jan-Jun: Report

Topics :Drones in IndiaindustryDronesBS web teamdrone industry

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story