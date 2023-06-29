SP Group firm Afcons Infra to tap market to raise Rs 8,000 cr: Report



The funds will be raised through an initial stake sale and the firm is projected to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in this financial year, according to the 'Financial Express'. Afcons Infrastructure, a construction company owned by the Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group), plans to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore to reduce debt and fund expansion, said a report on Thursday.



Mumbai-based Afcons Infrastructure does business in road construction, general civil engineering works, and offshore oil and gas. Through its subsidiaries, the company also owns land parcels, including in Karnataka. The last time an SP Group company raised funds through an IPO was Sterling and Wilson Solar’s share sale in 2019. SP Group is in talks with domestic and international companies, including ICICI Securities and SBI Capital, for the IPO. The report quoted sources as saying Afcons’s stake sale would be mostly through an offer for sale (OFS) and the bankers for the issue would be finalised soon, probably within a week. The group is also in discussions with Nomura, Jefferies, and DAM Capital for the IPO, the sources added.