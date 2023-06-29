NERPC meet takes decision on key issues of Northeast's power sector

The 24th Technical Coordination Committee meeting of the North East Regional Power Committee (NERPC) discussed various crucial issues pertaining to the power sector in the region.

The meeting chaired by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein at Tawang on Wednesday discussed the challenges and opportunities for the development of the power sector in the northeastern states.

Mein, who is the chairman of the NERPC, in his address, lauded the successful deliberation of the meeting towards resolving issues through the spirit of cooperation, leading to significant improvement of the power sector in the North Eastern Region.

The deputy chief minister said the power sector holds immense importance as one of the core industries contributing to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

"Power is not only a raw material for industries but also a basic necessity for the general public. Therefore, discussions on power sector issues in forums like NERPC are vital," he said.

Mein added that Arunachal Pradesh including the rest of North East India have faced numerous challenges such as poor connectivity with the mainland owing to difficult mountainous terrains and heavy monsoons.

"However, these very challenges also present opportunities for application of innovative solutions to overcome the obstacles and work towards the development of the power sector, which can be a driving force for economic growth and social transformation in the region," he said.

The NERPC plays a crucial role in addressing these challenges and shaping the development narrative of the region, Mein said, adding that the Centre has rendered continuous support to the growth of the region, particularly in the power sector.

One of the major decisions the meeting took was the installation of 132 kv cross-border transmission line between Lumla in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district and the upcoming 600 mw Kholungchhu hydroelectric project in neighbouring Bhutan, official sources said.

The important proposal would be taken up with the central government by the Arunachal Pradesh government and with CEA be NERPC.

The meeting also decided on stringing of the second circuit of the 132 kV transmission line between Pasighat and Niglok and Pasighat-Roing-Tezu-Namsai of the existing lines, in the state.

The proposal for capacity augmentation to meet up rapidly growing power demand of the industrial zone at the Niglok industrial growth centre at Pasighat in East Siang district and at Namsai special economic zone would be taken up with Crescent Middle East Trading & Oil fields Services (CMETS) and Central Transmission Utility (CTU), for urgent system study for the execution of the work.

The meeting also resolved for handholding requirement of manpower for O&M of the assets being created under the system improvement project and comprehensive scheme in the state.

It was resolved to take up with the Centre for financial support in managing additional manpower requirements as handholding for the initial three years after the commissioning of the asset under the scheme.

The meeting was attended by Tripura power minister Ratan Lal Nath, and NERPC Member Secretary K B Jagtap among others.