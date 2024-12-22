Sterling and Wilson bags Rs 1,200 crore solar EPC order in Gujarat

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract includes the design, engineering, and installation of the balance-of-system (BoS) components

(Photo: Reuters)
Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 8:58 PM IST
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has secured a Rs 1,200 crore order for a 500-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Gujarat, expanding its presence in India’s renewable energy market.
 
According to a company press release, the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract includes the design, engineering, and installation of the balance-of-system (BoS) components, with a single-point responsibility. The contract also covers operations and maintenance (O&M) services for a period of three years.
 
“We are proud to receive this prestigious order, which will support India, and especially Gujarat’s, transition towards clean energy,” said Amit Jain, global chief executive officer, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group, in the company statement.
 
Jain added that India’s focus on sustainable energy solutions is critical to mitigating climate challenges, enhancing energy security, and fostering economic growth.
 
India has been ramping up its renewable energy capacity to meet its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.
 
“India is one of the world's largest energy markets and must therefore focus on sustainable options to mitigate climate challenges while strengthening energy security, job creation, and economic growth. We therefore remain confident about the future growth of India’s renewable energy sector and our increased role in supporting it,” said Jain.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy operates across 28 countries with a portfolio of over 20.7 gigawatt-peak (GWp) of solar projects, including those under various stages of construction. Its O&M portfolio spans 7.8 GWp, including projects built by third parties.
 
According to the statement, it offers EPC solutions for utility-scale solar, floating solar, and hybrid energy storage systems, catering to markets in South-east Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas.
First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 8:58 PM IST

