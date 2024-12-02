Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy up 3% on Rs 504 cr-order win; details

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy share price: Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL) shares rose as much as 3.40 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 502.90 per share on Monday, December 2, 2024.

The uptick in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy shares came after the company announced that it has received a new domestic order from a Private IPP worth Rs 504 crore.

The company received the Letter of Award (LOA) for the supply, installation and commissioning of a 305 MW AC / 396 MWp DC PV plant for a PV project in Rajasthan from one of its repeat customers.

“As the market has seen significant growth in projects from private IPP’s, we too are seeing a strong pipeline of projects from the private sector and especially from our repeat clients,” Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy said in a statement.

“We have been making strong in-roads in the domestic Private IPP market this year and this new project win reflects our strong positioning and bears testament to our domestic value proposition. Beside the strong order pipeline we are seeing in the private sector there are a large number of bids expected from PSU’s in Q4 which augurs well for achieving our order booking target for the year,” said Amit Jain, global CEO, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group.

About Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is a global pure-play, end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid & energy storage solutions and has a total portfolio of over 20.7 GWp, including projects commissioned and under various stages of construction.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy manages an operation and maintenance (O&M) portfolio of 7.8 GWp solar power projects, including for projects constructed by third parties.

Present in 28 countries today, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy has operations in India, South-east Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas.

The market capitalisation of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is Rs 11,503.92 crore, according to BSE.

The 52-week high of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy is Rs 828, while its 52-week low is Rs 336.20 per share.

At 10:39 AM, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy shares were trading 1.31 per cent higher at Rs 492.70 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.05 per cent lower at 79,765.43 levels.