Hotel room rates set to rise in 2025, driven by strong demand growth

After hotel room rates hit record highs in 2024, they are set to rise further in 2025, driven by a surge in demand across segments, upwards of 7 to 8 per cent.

Hotels are going fully booked at the end of the year, despite foreign tourist arrival numbers still remaining below pre-Covid levels.

“With most markets continuing to record strong occupancies and ADR growth, we do not expect too much pressure to be exerted by new supply,” said Manav Thadani, founder and chairman, Hotelivate, a hotel consulting firm. “As a result, hotels should be expected to continue their strong performance and record ADR growth upwards of 7 to 8 per cent in 2025.”

Corroborating Thadani’s estimates, Nishant Pitti, chief executive officer and co-founder, EaseMyTrip, said that he expects India’s hotel room rates to continue their upward trajectory in 2025, driven by the dynamic interplay of rising demand across luxury, midscale, and budget segments.

“The luxury segment, particularly in iconic destinations like Goa, Jaipur, and Udaipur, will likely maintain high average room rates as affluent domestic and international travellers seek premium experiences,” Pitti added.

Simultaneously, the midscale and budget categories are poised for robust growth, fuelled by the expansion of travel infrastructure in Tier-II and III cities. With increasing disposable incomes and evolving traveller preferences, this broader accessibility is projected to support strong occupancy rates and price growth across the industry, Pitti explained.

Radisson Hotel Group, which will close this year with 130 operating hotels, expects the growth in room rates to be fuelled by strong demand across all segments in 2025.

“We remain optimistic about 2025, anticipating at least a 10 per cent increase in room rates,” said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and area senior vice president, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.

Sandeep Maitraya, founder and director, Crimson Hotels, which has five hotel brands across the luxury, upscale, midscale, lower midscale, and budget segments, is expecting a 15 per cent increase in room rates and an 18 to 20 per cent increase in occupancy at its Bhilwara location.

“The main factors for this increase at Bhilwara are the demand from MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) and an increase in corporate travel, with a major glass industry giant making their plant operational in the coming year and the expansion of textile units,” Maitraya noted.

However, ITC Hotels, which has a portfolio of brands like Mementos, Welcomhotels, Storii, Fortune, and Welcomheritage across price points, is also expecting average rate growth to rise, especially in key locations, as there is no addition of hotels opening up. Another key reason driving higher room rates is the trend of events in key locations, which will drive occupancies next year.

“We have observed this trend pan-India, be it through concerts, sports, or entertainment,” said an ITC Hotels spokesperson. “Brand Storii, for instance, is doing very well in Dharamshala, Goa, Kolkata, and Solan. Welcomhotels in Chail, Mussoorie, and Pahalgam continue to register high domestic traffic. Travellers now seek ‘destination’ experiences—be it in metros or Tier-II and III cities. They are keen to explore not just local but hyperlocal offerings, as these make for memorable immersive experiences.”

The ITC Hotels spokesperson further added that the luxury and super-upscale brands are driving higher growth due to increased demand in the wedding and MICE segments, with the primary demand drivers being the domestic market across all segments.

On the other hand, The Park Hotels, a chain of contemporary luxury five-star boutique hotels under the Apeejay Surrendra Group, is expecting a strong growth trajectory in 2025-26, with room rates expected to rise in the higher teens, around 15 per cent.

“We anticipate that the luxury and heritage segments are poised to be key drivers of this growth,” said Yazad Marfatia, corporate director and head of sales and marketing at Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels. “Our recent launches in these categories—THE Lotus Palace Chettinad, offering rates above Rs 15,000, and Ran Baas The Palace Patiala, with rates ranging from Rs 45,000 to Rs 50,000—are set to redefine premium hospitality experiences and contribute significantly to this upward trend.”

Echor Hotels, a boutique hotel chain with 18 properties across India, anticipates room rates to remain steady with a slight upward trend in 2025.

“This projection is driven by a significant rise in travel demand over recent years, coupled with inflationary pressures,” said Rahul Uppal, director, Echor Hotels.