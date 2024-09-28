Tamil Nadu plans supply park in Ranipet to meet Tata-JLR needs: TRB Rajaa

The government of Tamil Nadu is planning to set up an automobile supply park near Ranipet to ensure parts supply for the Rs 9,000 crore manufacturing unit by Tata Motors and JLR in Panapakkam.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has already directed the industries department to ensure that the entire supply chain of Tata-JLR is localised by creating a supplier park nearby. “This will ensure better access to Tata Motors’ supplies and build a robust component infrastructure and MSME cluster near Ranipet," said Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa during the groundbreaking ceremony of the unit in Ranipet. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This Tata-JLR facility marks a new era for the industrial growth of Northern Tamil Nadu. It will not only create thousands of direct jobs but will also facilitate thousands more,” he added.

It was only in January 2024 that the state began discussions about this project. A memorandum of understanding was signed in March 2024, and within six months, the groundbreaking ceremony took place. "This is a testament to the speed of the government. In the past three years, we have seen several major announcements in the auto sector," he said.

In recent months, Hyundai announced an investment of Rs 26,000 crore, VinFast Rs 16,000 crore, Tata Motors Rs 9,000 crore, Ford is reentering Tamil Nadu, Renault-Nissan announced Rs 3,000 crore, and Stellantis announced Rs 2,000 crore in investments.

"Our state manufactures 25 per cent of India's passenger cars. We produce a massive 35 per cent of all of India's automobile output. The quality of our manufacturing is second to none, which is why globally recognized brands like Tata-JLR trust our production capabilities," Rajaa added.

This comes at a time when the state has seen investment proposals amounting to Rs 10.06 trillion, creating more than 3.1 million jobs. "The Chief Minister has given us a fresh target of creating 5 million job opportunities," he added.