India seeks 6K MW of peak renewable power supply with storage

India is seeking bids to supply 6,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity from renewable energy power projects for assured peak-hour supply with storage, according to a tender issued by state-run SJVN.

India is looking to connect a record 35 gigawatts (GW) of solar and wind energy capacity to its grid during the year ending March 2025, with a target of increasing its non-fossil power capacity to 500 GW.

SJVN seeks power from an inter-state transmission system that carries power across state boundaries nationwide, Saturday's tender advertisement in the Times of India newspaper showed.