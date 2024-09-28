India seeks 6K MW of peak renewable power supply with storage

India is seeking bids to supply 6,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity from renewable energy power projects for assured peak-hour supply with storage, according to a tender issued by state-run SJVN.
India is looking to connect a record 35 gigawatts (GW) of solar and wind energy capacity to its grid during the year ending March 2025, with a target of increasing its non-fossil power capacity to 500 GW.
SJVN seeks power from an inter-state transmission system that carries power across state boundaries nationwide, Saturday's tender advertisement in the Times of India newspaper showed.
India added 10 GW of renewable capacity in the period from April to August, the first five months of this fiscal year, taking its total to about 153 GW, government data showed.
Earlier, Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, the top bureaucrat at the ministry for new and renewable energy told Reuters the country expected a lot of projects for battery-linked storage.