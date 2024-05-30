Tamil Nadu sees record Rs 7 trillion investment in last five months

Last week saw Alphabet—Google’s parent company—setting its foot in Tamil Nadu through investments in the manufacturing of Pixel smartphones and drones. With investments from players like Tesla rival VinFast to Tata Power and the expansion plans of Apple suppliers like Foxconn, Tata Electronics, and Pegatron, 2024 is turning out to be a golden year for the southern state, attracting investments to the tune of over Rs 7 trillion and creating more than 3 million jobs in just five months.

This is in addition to a total investment of Rs 2.97 trillion in the last two years, creating 415,282 new jobs. According to the government and industry experts, ease of doing business, single-window clearances, investor-friendly land policy, availability of skilled labour, and proximity to ports and key markets are scripting the Tamil Nadu growth story. A large share of these jobs is coming up in the job-intensive electronics sector.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Interestingly, Chennai, Hosur, and Coimbatore have emerged as the favourite destinations for investors. "The quick grounding of projects like Omron, VinFast, and Tata Electronics showcases our ability to execute projects swiftly and efficiently. Our success is driven by sector-specific policies, aggressive outreach to potential investors, incorporating their feedback in a timely manner, and tailor-made pitches that meet their needs," said TRB Rajaa, industries minister of Tamil Nadu.

Another state that got huge investments in 2024 is Gujarat, which received investment proposals worth Rs 26.33 trillion during its investors' meet. However, the advantage with Tamil Nadu is most of the investment announcements are confirmed and already running, say sources.

"Tamil Nadu has streamlined procedures for setting up businesses and obtaining necessary clearances, making it easier for investors to start operations. The single-window clearance system has added more departments and approvals under its fold, ensuring more speed, efficiency, and transparency," Rajaa said. He added that a factor in the state's attractiveness is the large pool of skilled professionals, especially in engineering, IT, and manufacturing sectors, supported by prestigious educational institutions. Around 170 clearances from 25 departments are facilitated through this single-window system.

In electronics, the state is the number one exporter in India, with exports touching $9.56 billion in FY24, up 78 per cent from $5.37 billion in FY23 and much ahead of Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Industry veterans too are upbeat about the rising global interest in the state.

"The state has not only focused on improving the ease of doing business, but has also supported the ecosystem—be it the upgradation of skill sets or providing access to equitable growth through opportunities to women employees, etc," said R. Dinesh, chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

"I personally received a lot of positive feedback from potential overseas investors from the EV/sustainable sector and other new-age sectors about the proactive outreach by the chief minister and industrial minister, which could have resulted in the faster commitments that we are seeing today," Dinesh added.

"We offer well-designed incentive packages that balance investor benefits with the state’s interests. Tamil Nadu’s stable and investor-friendly policies have a long history, providing various incentives and support mechanisms for industries and foreign investments," the minister added.

The state also offers payroll subsidies for women, people with disabilities, and trans women, as well as payroll subsidies for high-value jobs at Global Capability Centres, further promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workforce.

"The advantage with Tamil Nadu is that the majority of these job opportunities are coming in electronics, a job-intensive sector. In Sriperumbudur and Hosur itself, a couple of companies in the electronics sector may bring in more than 50,000 jobs. There are other sunrise areas like EVs too that are adding to the job scenario in the state. New areas like Tuticorin are fast evolving as an industrial belt, while traditional textile belts like Tiruppur are getting stronger by embracing new industries, as an extension of Coimbatore," said Subburathinam P, chief strategy officer, TeamLease Services.