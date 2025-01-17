Tamil Nadu to launch #BullishOnTN brand campaign at Davos to woo investors

Join the Bull, Bullish on Tamil Nadu! Tamil Nadu is all set to kickstart a global campaign on brand Tamil Nadu—#BullishOnTN—with the above taglines at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, starting January 20. At the four-day event, the Tamil Nadu team has already lined up 50 meetings with potential partners and plans to deepen conversations with global leadership. Several governments from the Middle East and Europe have already reached out to the team, seeking further collaborations. The state will also run multilingual digital campaigns to focus on various segments of international investors. It is also mobilising Tamil entrepreneurs from Europe as voluntary ambassadors of the state and plans to showcase corporate leaders and entrepreneurs as success stories.

"Our team is bringing the energising message to investors, to go ‘Bullish on Tamil Nadu’, in Davos. Tamil Nadu’s growth story, especially over the last three years, stands as a testament to the Dravidian Model of inclusive governance, which seamlessly combines industrial innovation, sustainable development, and social empowerment," said state industries minister TRB Rajaa.

"As we engage with global leaders, investors, and decision-makers, we are showcasing our state’s unparalleled strengths—from being India’s automotive and electronics hub to leading the way in renewable energy, skilling, and knowledge-driven industries," he added. This comes after the state attracted around Rs 7,000 crore from about 18 companies during the recent US visit by chief minister M K Stalin.

According to sources, “Bullish On Tamil Nadu” captures both the spirit and the substance of the state’s growth trajectory. In market parlance, being ‘bullish’ expresses optimism and confidence, signalling a strong upward momentum, a source said.

"Building on Tamil Nadu’s legacy of progressive governance, our robust industrial policy and various sector-specific policies are designed to give investors the confidence they need to go bullish on our state. Our commitment to policy continuity, sustained over several years, ensures that when we sign MoUs, we see them through by providing streamlined approvals and creating the ideal ecosystem for industries to thrive," said Arun Roy, Secretary, Industries.

Roy added that in Davos, the team will communicate to global investors how Tamil Nadu's tailor-made policies enable companies to invest in the state with optimism and transform those investments into tangible, long-term success.

According to an official, the new branding aptly mirrors Tamil Nadu’s standing as a rapidly advancing industrial powerhouse. Further, the bull, a revered symbol in Tamil Nadu’s culture, represents strength, resilience, and prosperity, deeply rooted in traditions. It embodies the state’s spirit of determination and forward momentum, making it the perfect metaphor for Tamil Nadu’s economic surge. The campaign title underscores the state’s unwavering commitment to economic progress, backed by the Dravidian Model of welfare-focused governance. In essence, “Bullish On Tamil Nadu” conveys the state’s powerful forward stride and invites global investors to share in its prosperity.

Recognising Tamil Nadu’s achievement in women’s workforce participation, Women In Tech-Hub has invited the state to speak at a session titled "Driving Gender Parity in STEM for a Thriving Global Economy." The former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan will also be part of a panel along with the industries minister and the industries secretary.

Tamil Nadu has been invited to WEF to help shape the global narrative on “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age.” The state will be participating in three WEF sessions.

"Our key focus areas are women’s workforce participation for inclusive economic growth, rapid industrial digitisation to drive global manufacturing competitiveness, ESG integration as AI adoption surges—addressing digital divides and energy use, among others," said a source.

The state is targeting deepening ties with global investors, building on auto and electric vehicle research and development, taking Tamil Nadu’s established manufacturing prowess to higher levels, scaling advanced electronics, positioning Tamil Nadu in the advanced electronics landscape, and increasing Global Capability Centres, further strengthening its IT and services portfolio. It is also looking at expanding renewables and new sectors such as med-tech and healthcare, food processing, and agro-forest processing.