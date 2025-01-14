Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Passenger train derails in Tamil Nadu, no one injured; traffic restored

No one was injured and the traffic was restored in about 3 hours, the official said adding the cause of derailment would be known only following completion of an inquiry

No one was injured and the traffic was restored in about 3 hours. | Representational
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Five coaches of a passenger train from Villupuram to Puducherry derailed near Villupuram railway station here on Tuesday morning, said railway officials adding that a major accident was averted as the train stopped immediately after a loud noise was heard.

According to officials, all passengers were safely evacuated from the train. Railway staff and engineers rushed to the site and are actively working to repair the derailed train.

Railway staff worked and the route was cleared for other trains, authorities are investigating whether the incident was due to a technical fault or sabotage.

The Villupuram Railway Police have begun an in-depth inquiry into the matter. More information is awaited.

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

