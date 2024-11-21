Tariff impact: Reliance Jio loses 7.96 mn users in Sep, shows Trai data

Losing subscribers for the third straight month, Reliance Jio saw 7.96 million users leave the telecom operator in September, data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) showed on Thursday. Market leader Jio's subscriber loss has continued to accelerate since July, when the three private telecom operators—Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi)—implemented a broad-based hike in tariffs.

Case in point: the latest attrition was much higher than the 4.01 million and 0.76 million user losses experienced by Jio in the preceding two months. Cumulatively, the telco has lost 12.74 million users in the past three months or 2.6 per cent of its total subscriber base of 476.52 million at June-end.

Meanwhile, the second-largest telco, Airtel, lost 1.43 million users in September. This was lower than the 2.4 million user loss seen in July and June’s 1.69 million loss. Airtel has lost 5.53 million subscribers over the past three months, Trai data shows.

Financially beleaguered Vi lost 1.55 million users in September, lower than the 1.87 million and 1.41 million subscriber losses in August and July, respectively. Among private telcos, Vi had lost the most subscribers for two years until June, when it lost 0.86 million users.

BSNL bags users

Meanwhile, state-owned telecom operator BSNL continued to benefit from the churn in the market. After losing subscribers for two years, BSNL added 2.9 million and 2.53 million users in July and August, respectively. However, the pace of customer additions reduced to 0.84 million in September. With BSNL keeping tariffs unchanged, a large number of subscribers using entry-level plans have now shifted to the telco.

Despite the latest additions, BSNL had 3.26 million fewer users at the end of July compared to the beginning of 2024. The loss-making firm is currently aiming to roll out its homegrown 4G network nationwide with 1 lakh towers by the middle of next year.

The tariff hikes have also led to SIM consolidation and subscription cancellations, as indicated by the numbers. The overall number of mobile phone connections in India decreased by 10.1 million in September. It had shrunk by 5.77 million and 9.22 million in the preceding two months. Trai data also revealed that 13.32 million subscribers submitted requests for mobile number portability (MNP) in September, down from August’s 14.6 million but higher than July’s 13.68 million.

Tariff hike

Breaking a record 30-month logjam, India's telecom sector saw the three private telcos raise tariffs from July 3-4. In late June, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced a hike in mobile tariffs by up to 21 per cent, while Jio implemented an across-the-board hike of 12-25 per cent.

Among the telcos, while Airtel raised tariffs by a smaller margin, the decision impacted its 2G subscriber base. Jio hasn’t touched that category. Vi has focused on unlimited data plans, spanning validity periods from 28 days to one year. Back then, analysts had predicted customer churn would be modest after tariff hikes as most of the market is consolidated.

The last major industry-wide tariff hikes took place in December 2021, when average prices were raised by 20 per cent. This led to SIM consolidation of 4-5 per cent. Before that, the sector had implemented hikes in 2019, its first since Jio launched in 2016.

Interestingly, the BSNL Employees Union had then panned the move, calling it arbitrary. In a letter to Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, it stated that the hikes would hit common people and complained that BSNL's inability to launch nationwide 4G and 5G coverage was hampering its ability to counter the moves of private telcos.