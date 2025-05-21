TCS gets Rs 2,903 crore BSNL order for 4G rollout at 18,685 sites

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it had received an add-on advance purchase order (APO) for about Rs 2,903 crore, inclusive of taxes, from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for the planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and annual maintenance of a 4G mobile network.

Detailed purchase orders will be issued by the state-run telecom company to TCS in due course, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions and documentation as mentioned in the APO, TCS said in a filing on Wednesday. The work order covers 18,685 BSNL sites.

TCS, India’s largest IT services provider, already has a Rs 15,000 crore deal with BSNL, which involves building data centres and 4G sites across India and laying the groundwork for 5G infrastructure. The order comes at a time when revenue from the existing deal was tapering down, causing headwinds for TCS as growth in its major markets has been under strain.

ALSO READ: Tejas Networks secures order worth Rs 1,526 crore from BSNL; stock up 5% “BSNL revenue replacement could definitely be a headwind, but we know that we’ll be able to replace most of it. We are hoping that we’ll be able to compensate the BSNL revenue in multiple other ways both internationally as well as domestically,” TCS Chief Executive Officer K Krithivasan said in a post-earnings conference call with analysts in January. Krithivasan had cautioned that TCS had completed 70 per cent of the project, which would mean revenue from that business would slowly start to dry up. “It should start tapering off either in Q4 or Q1, but I would expect some tapering off starting Q4 itself,” he said then.

BSNL is looking to deploy 100,000 4G towers across India by June as it attempts to reclaim some of its turf in the telecom market ceded over the years to Vodafone Idea, Airtel, and Reliance Jio. TCS Chief Financial Officer had told analysts in January that BSNL had floated a request for proposal (RFP) for a 5G upgrade. “We qualify for that, given that we have successfully executed on the 4G opportunity. We will be participating in the new RFP.” Tejas Networks, a subsidiary of Tata Group, also said in a separate filing that it would supply radio access network (RAN) and other equipment to TCS worth Rs 1,525.23 crore, exclusive of taxes, related to the project. Shares of the company, where Panatone Finvest—a subsidiary of Tata Sons—is the majority shareholder, rose about 3.16 per cent to close at Rs 746.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.