India's Russian oil imports hit 10-month high on strong ESPO demand

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Russian crude oil imports will hit close to 1.8 million barrels per day in May, the highest in 10 months, ship tracking data from Kpler showed, after refiners snapped up more light grades such as ESPO Blend.

The robust demand for the lighter Russian grades in the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer is expected to last into July as Indian refiners ordered more than 10 cargoes of June-loading ESPO crude last week, traders said.

The purchases took place prior to the latest sanctions by the EU and Britain on Moscow's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers and financial firms.

India's strong demand has led to a rebound in spot premiums for ESPO cargoes delivered to China, the biggest buyer of the crude exported from the Far East port of Kozmino.

Crude distillation unit shutdowns at India's major refineries Reliance Industries and MRPL have increased import requirements for feedstock at fluid catalytic crackers on favorable margins, said Jay Shah, a senior oil analyst at consultancy Rystad Energy.

He added that some of these cargoes were delivered under a long-term deal between Reliance Industries and Rosneft, noting that cargoes arriving at the western Sikka port for the Indian refiner have increased since the beginning of the year.

A source at an Indian refiner, who recently bought some volumes of the light sweet crude, said: "ESPO oil is available in good quantities in the market. Traders are charging a premium of about 50 cents to Dubai prices."

Another source said ESPO delivered to India is currently trading at a premium of between 50 cents and $1 per barrel to Dubai prices.

More ESPO was offered to India as Chinese state-owned companies continue shunning sanctioned crudes and crude quotas are running tight for Chinese independent refiners, analysts said.

India's demand has pushed up ESPO prices for China, traders said.

Offers for July-loading cargoes stood at around $2 per barrel premiums for delivery to Chinese ports, up from the $1.50-$1.70 a barrel traded for June-loading cargoes, traders said.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu in Singapore, Nidhi Verma in New Delhi and reporters in Moscow; Editing by Florence Tan and Jan Harvey)